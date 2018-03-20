Congressional Black Caucus Demands For The Austin Bombings To Be Classified As Terrorist Attacks

The terror in Austin, Texas continues. As of now, there have been four bombing and a package that exploded overnight at a FedEx facility in Texas may have been in route to an address in Austin. The FBI claims they are all linked, CNN reported.

The first two explosions killed two Black people and injured another, as well as an elderly Hispanic woman. The victims in Sunday night’s blast were White and law enforcement hasn’t named a suspect or a motive. There are at least 27 hate groups in Texas, but officials have yet to call this an act of terrorism. However, Black caucus lawmakers are speaking out and demanding the Austin bombings be classified as “ongoing terrorist attacks.”

CNN.com reported that Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security Ranking Member Sheila Jackson Lee said in a joint statement, “The community impacted is now under virtual house arrest and the entire city is posed to be in a state of fear — which can easily transition into panic. We cannot stand idly by while our communities are under attack. This has become a national security issue and the full investigative force of the federal government must be focused on stopping these attacks.”

Of course if the bomber is Muslim, the attack will instantly be labeled an act of terrorism. But if the bomber is white, like the terrorist who killed 58 people and 851 injured in Las Vegas, it’s suddenly a mental health issue.

Our current president has been a horrible leader on this tragedy. He hasn’t said a word. Maybe he is too concerned with storms like Stormy Daniels.

SEE ALSO:

Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost Left His Pregnant Wife For Aubrey O’Day

A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant, ‘I Don’t Want Blacks Around Me!’