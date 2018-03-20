Amara La Negra Is A Chocolate Dipped Goddess For Latina Magazine’s Spring Issue

Amara La Negra is using her platform and keeping the conversation on colorism and representation at the forefront. The 27-year-old singer and Love And Hip Hop Miami star is the cover model for the latest issue of Latina Magazine.

The Afro-Latina beauty embraces her neck while looking intently into the camera as her afro flourishes.

