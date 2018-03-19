NSBE convention coming to Pittsburgh, March 21-25

Talk about strength in numbers.

Upwards of 15,000 Black engineers will descend upon Downtown Pittsburgh’s David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the 44th convention of the National Society of Black Engineers, March 21-25.

“It’s great to be back in Pittsburgh,” proclaimed Dr. Karl Reid, executive director of NSBE, at a press conference with Visit Pittsburgh, March 8. “We have never been in a city more than we’ve been in Pittsburgh, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest conventions we’ve had in our history.”

Dr. Reid told reporters that in 2012, the last year NSBE came to Pittsburgh, they had secured 11 hotels and nearly 40,000 square feet of career fair floor space. “So far this year,” he said, “it’s been 26 hotels and over 60,000 square feet.”

Dr. Reid said that as of two weeks ago, 11,800 people have registered for the convention, “which is a record number for us,” with time still left for last-minute registrations.

Dr. Reid touted Pittsburgh as a place that wants to have a diverse group of professionals. He said that many NSBE members “ultimately go to work for PPG, Alcoa, FedEx services, etc. These companies recognize that companies and diversity are strategically linked.”

He said Visit Pittsburgh helped to support NSBE’s Summer Bridge Program, which gives incoming collegiate freshmen a chance to learn more about engineering even before college begins.

The National Society of Black Engineers’ mission is “to increase the number of culturally responsible Black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.”

Most people are introduced to NSBE in college, as there are hundreds of collegiate chapters across the country. For Azante Griffith, president of NSBE’s Pitt chapter, the upcoming convention will be her fourth time attending. “More than anything I am excited for the fellowship. As an older face in leadership, I have gained so much already from attending conferences, including strong leadership skills, an internship in California and a broadened professional network,” Griffith told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview, March 13.

“I am even more excited to help my chapter’s underclassmen members get the best experience out of their first convention and realize how significant NSBE is in graduating Black engineers,” she said.

The University of Pittsburgh chapter boasts over 80 students, with engineering majors such as mechanical, bio, chemical, industrial, computer, civil, and electrical. Griffith said the organization holds weekly study jams and Study-a-thon programs that prepare students for final exams. Also, “our chapter has a heavy focus on community service, specifically exposing minority kids to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and what majoring in engineering means,” she said. “Our biggest community events include our annual A Walk For Education,” and volunteering at local schools.

The convention will feature high-profile speakers, panel discussions, workshops, a career fair, networking sessions, community engagement events, hands-on engineering and science activities. More details about on-site registration can be found at convention.nsbe.org.

“The reality is, for many African American kids today, they don’t have someone in their corner and they are only exposed to Black adults in athletics or the music industry, limiting their imagination of what they want to be when they grow up,” Griffith told the Courier. She said in her youth, she had no idea about the engineering field. But there were advocates for her along the way, in the form of a parent, counselor, or engineer. “It is crucial that children see someone like themselves challenging stereotypes,” she said, “so that they can write their own path and pursue their own goals free from society’s expectations.”

