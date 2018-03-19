Harmony Club of Homestead Scholarship Luncheon, May 5

The Harmony Club of Homestead will present its annual Lance-Weems Scholarship Luncheon, May 5, at the Westwood Golf Club, 825 Commonwealth Avenue, West Mifflin, from noon to 3 p.m. This year’s theme is, “The Harmony Club celebrates the Great American Songbook.” Scholarships will be awarded, similar to the one given to Lauren Harris, in the above photo, in 2015. Pictured with her is Elayne Arrington, and Harris’ mother, Madeline Harris.

The African American Music Institute Boys Choir and Youth Jazz Ensemble will perform, along with jazz vocalist Fred Pugh, choreographer Ryan Mitchell, and the Rev. Deryck Tines as host.

To purchase tickets and for more information, call 412-427-6497.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: