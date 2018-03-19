PublicSource in partnership with 90.5 WESA is producing a series on food access and policy in the Pittsburgh region.

On a recent Friday, James Dreher was hard at work stirring dozens of pounds of ground beef with a small paddle.

Dreher, like most people at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh in Hazelwood, is trying to turn his life around.

He dropped out of school as a teenager when his mom became sick and started burglarizing houses. At 19, he was arrested for selling stolen goods, spent a week in jail and a year on probation. He’d worked as a janitor for six months, but he didn’t get along with his boss and was fired.

It isn’t only that he lacks a formal education and has a criminal record at the age of 25, but he also hasn’t gained the skills to help him advance in the jobs he has gotten.

That’s why Darryl Coaston, his trainer, peered over his shoulder to make sure the work was being done right before moving on to show one of Dreher’s classmates how to julienne an onion.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/doing-food-different-connects-elementary-students-with-a-pittsburgh-program-training-people-with-barriers-to-employment/

