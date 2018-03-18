THE WAIT IS OVER! Courier to showcase Pittsburgh’s ‘Fab40’ people under 40

Seriously, the wait has been too long.

With all the new faces emerging in the Pittsburgh area of all demographics lately, there are a host of African Americans who are making their presence known.

They’re in politics, the business world, the nonprofit sector…

They’re familiar names, they’re unfamiliar names…

But one thing they all have in common is that they are difference-makers.

The New Pittsburgh Courier’s Fab40 2018 will honor 40 local individuals under the age of 40 who are contributing to this community in a positive manner. They’re on the move, on the rise, and poised to take over.

“Events and recognition ceremonies like Fab40 change the narrative for people of color,” said 2016 Fab40 honoree Teresa Renee Hunt. “It empowers the next generation, and encourages the recipients to continue executing with passion and excellence. In a society where police brutality is prevalent, our young men and women are being murdered, and Black women are assaulted and disrespected, it’s vitally important for the world to see that Black lives do matter and Black lives are making a difference in the world.”

Rahmon Hart, PhD, recalls the year 2009, the inaugural year of the New Pittsburgh Courier’s Fab40 event, calling it “special to me for many reasons. I was serving on several non-profit boards at the time, I completed my doctoral degree, and my youngest son was just born. The award was icing on the cake and confirmation that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed in the City of Pittsburgh.”

Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s 2018 class. Those selected to this year’s Fab40 will join the list of Fab40 honorees that’s included the likes of Homestead native and ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Charlie Batch, Pittsburgh Black Media Federation president Brian Cook, Pittsburgh Spot TV host Michelyn Hood Tinor, CORO Pittsburgh CEO Sabrina Saunders Mosby, and Wilkinsburg mayor Marita Garrett.

Hunt, an entrepreneur and educator, said she was filled with “surprise and amazement” when she learned she was selected as a Fab40 honoree two years ago. “On the day of the recognition ceremony, I felt empowered and was surrounded by successful business owners, creatives, educators, executives, and other emerging and established African American leaders and trailblazers. As iron sharpens iron, naturally, I was inspired by the greatness of my elite colleagues even while being there to receive an award,” Hunt said.

Dr. Hart knows that the Fab40 event is an event that makes a connection with younger African Americans in Pittsburgh. In a way, Fab40 honorees could be viewed as role models to Pittsburgh’s Black youth. “There are so many amazingly talented people in this city but their stories and journeys remain untold,” Dr. Hart said. “Awards like the Fab40 under 40 can serve as a source of inspiration to many because they properly put the spotlight on successful people who are doing the right thing and making a difference. It should be required reading for people in the City of Pittsburgh because it provides counter narratives to the many negative messages that circulate about Black people.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: