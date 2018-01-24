Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Ever since Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix, social media has been on fire. In case you missed it, the Oscar winner was in negotiations for a special on the streaming service, but she reportedly was only offered $500,000, when Schumer was paid $13 million. She said on IG, “I am asking that you stand with me and boycott Netflix for gender bias and color bias.”

Wanda Sykes revealed she was offered less than half of what Mo’Nique was offered. However, Tony Rock, Chris Rock‘s brother, said that it was “poor etiquette” to count other people’s money. Now, Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out. The actress wrote on Twitter, “You don’t have to like Mo’Nique’s approach. You don’t have to agree with her boycott but don’t allow all of that to make you blind to the fact that non-white women and impoverished white women are underpaid, underrepresented and undervalued EVERYWHERE by EVERYONE.” See below:

You don’t have to like Mo’Nique’s approach. You don’t have to agree with her boycott but don’t allow all of that to make you blind to the fact that non-white women and impoverished white women are underpaid, underrepresented and undervalued EVERYWHERE by EVERYONE. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 23, 2018

Jada famously boycotted the Oscars in 2016.

Mo’Nique has also released another video on the boycott, specifically about Amy Schumer. She said on IG, in front of her awards, “In 2017, Amy Schumer did a film called Snatched. That film made $45 million domestically. In 2016, I did a film called Almost Christmas. That film made $42 million domestically. Amy Schumer’s budget for Snatched was $42 million … Almost Christmas budget was $17 million … Could somebody please make it make sense?” See below:

Just a note, Schumer signed her Netflix deal before Snatched was released. In addition, Amy’s Trainweck, which was released in 2015, made $110 million at the box office and had a budget of $35 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Amy also wrote Trainwreck.

Despite comparisons, Mo’Nique certainly has valid points. Regardless of multi-million dollars in Hollywood, women of color are paid less in every field. Hopefully, Mo’Nique boycott’s can take the wage gap conversation beyond celebrities.

SEE ALSO:

Teen Entrepreneur Empowers Black Youth To Read With Subscription Box

11-Year-Old Literacy Advocate Promotes Books For Black Boys

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success was originally published on newsone.com