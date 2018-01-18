Your paycheck may be going up soon because of tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP)—Millions of working Americans should start seeing fatter paychecks as early as next month, Republican leaders say, as a result of the recently passed tax law.

But the precise timing hasn’t been fixed yet. And some employees should be aware that less money withheld doesn’t necessarily mean that their tax burden will shrink next year.

The massive Republican tax legislation, signed into law last month by President Donald Trump, kicked in Jan. 1. Billed as a huge benefit for the stressed middle class, it brings the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades, reaching into every corner of American society and the economy. The $1.5 trillion package provides generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and more modest reductions for middle- and low-income individuals and families.

A look at how working taxpayers could be affected:

WHAT ABOUT THOSE FATTER PAYCHECKS?

That was the promise from the Republican architects of the tax plan. Deflecting criticism of the deeply unpopular legislation, they insisted Americans will come to love the new tax law when they see their heftier paychecks this year—with less money withheld in anticipation of lower income taxes.

“In February, look at your paychecks, because you’ll see the tax relief we delivered,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, head of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: