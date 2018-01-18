Summer Lee strives to brighten her community

North Braddock native launches campaign for state House representative

Marcella Lee almost threw a fit when she learned her granddaughter, Summer Lee, was heading to France as part of a study-abroad trip during her junior year of college at Penn State University.

“Oh, absolutely not!” were Marcella Lee’s first words.

But Summer Lee was insistent on seizing the opportunity. “So, I gave her my blessings. I said, ‘you can go.’ I was a nervous wreck,” Marcella Lee recalled.

But Grandma won’t have any objections if Summer has to head away again. This time, say, to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“Harrisburg, you know, I can jump on the highway,” Marcella Lee told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “If she wins it, I can be in Harrisburg in three hours flat.”

Summer Lee, 30, has her eyes on state House District 34—she held a campaign kickoff party at Peppers N’ At in Braddock, Jan. 15, bringing out hundreds even with the snow outside taking up parking spots and attempting to ruin the fun.

The Pennsylvania 34th House district primarily encompasses Braddock, Churchill, Edgewood, Forest Hills, Homestead, North Braddock, Rankin, Swissvale, and a small part of the City of Pittsburgh. Lee grew up in North Braddock, and since she returned to her roots after graduating from Howard’s Law School in 2015, she’s been all about her community.

