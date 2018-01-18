Report: Skin color, not credit risk, tied to auto finance

Nationwide, auto loans represent the third highest category of consumer debt. And according to new research, the color of your skin has a lot to do with how much debt is incurred.

Discrimination in Auto Lending, authored and published by the National Fair Housing Alliance, found that despite federal laws banning credit discrimination by race or ethnicity, race remains a key factor in the cost of financing auto loans.

According to the report, “This discrimination has undoubtedly played a part in creating the racial and ethnic wealth gaps and credit access disparities that exist in the U.S. today, and it will ensure that they persist if allowed to continue unchecked.”

Like secret shoppers, NFHA sent eight teams of testers to dealerships to inquire about purchasing the same vehicle. Each team was told to ask the same questions and then report on their experiences. Seven of the teams were non-White and had both higher incomes and credit scores that of the eighth and White tester.

All testers encountered challenges to securing information needed to secure the best auto loan available. However, the Non-White testers noted being treated disrespectfully and receiving a pricier quote for finance than the White testers. Numerically, the sum of experiences found:

•75 percent of the time, White testers were offered more financing options than Non-White testers;

•62.5 percent of the time, Non-White testers who were more qualified than their White counterparts received more costly pricing options; and

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: