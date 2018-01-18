Classifieds
Public Notices 1-17-18


NOTICE
Holy Family Academy admits students of any race, color, national or ethnic origin to all the rights and privileges, programs and activities. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin in administration of our educational policies, admissions policies, scholarships and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

