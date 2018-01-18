Overtime …Pittsburgh, can you say…James Harrison?!?!

:10—I would be flat out lying to you if I told you I saw this coming. No one saw this coming. But you and I both know a few things… #1-You can’t poke the bear too much. Too much mouthing off this week about what they were going to do. #2-Players don’t care about cold weather. #3-When your coach is thinking New England…Yep, his players are also thinking New England. #4-Turnovers are sometimes earned, not given. #5-Is this the curse of James Harrison? C’mon, you were thinking it. You just wanted me to say it!

:09—Speaking of which…I was gonna give you a whole lot of James Harrison stuff, but now it just doesn’t matter. But I’ll say this since I’ve been absent a few weeks. They did him wrong and they should have told him he wasn’t going to play out the gate. He is not a normal 39-year-old man. Clearly that was no way to treat a legend. (I’m done with it!)

:08—I gotta say this… When Martavis Bryant scored on that 4th-and-11 at the 50, I said, “Now We Got a Party!” I was thinking comeback…

:07—As usual, no, I can’t tell you where I’m at, but here’s a hint…It’s so cold here, I saw the devil with a hoodie and long underwear on!!!

