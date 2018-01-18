Meetings 1-17-18

Allegheny Regional Asset District

2018 RAD Board Meetings will be held at 3PM 3/8, 6/7, 9/27, 11/28. 2018 RAD Public Hearings will be held at 2:30 PM 8/20, 8/23, 8/27, 8/30, 9/4, 9/6, 10/18. ALL Board Meeting & Public Hearings will be held at Koppers Building Conference Center, 436 7th Avenue, Level B.

For public participation procedures or updates visit radworkshere.org or call 412-227-1900.

MEETINGS

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on 12/14/17 to hold its 2018 monthly meetings on the following Thursdays in 2018. The meetings will be held at 10:30 a.m. 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Thursday, January 25, 2018

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Thursday, March 22, 2018

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Thursday, July 26, 2018

NO BOARD MEETING

IN AUGUST

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Thursday, October 25, 2018

NO BOARD MEETING

IN NOVEMBER

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: