Metro
Home > Metro

‘Let Freedom Sing!’ …MLK Celebration at Ebenezer Baptist


Courier Newsroom
3 reads
Leave a comment

DR. HERBERT V.R.P. JONES, conducting the Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh at the “Let Freedom Sing” concert held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Jan. 13. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading ‘Let Freedom Sing!’ …MLK Celebration at Ebenezer Baptist

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular