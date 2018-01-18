Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Legal Notices – Estate Notices 1-17-18


Classified Department
2 reads
Leave a comment

Letters of Administration on the Estate of ANGELA M. CALABRESE, Court Term No. 021706812,late of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all person indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Nicholas A. Calabrese, Administrator, 321 Thornwood Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Legal Notices – Estate Notices 1-17-18

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular