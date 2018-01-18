Leaders hail Pittsburgh, Philadelphia making Amazon list

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Leaders in Pennsylvania are hailing the inclusion of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on a list of finalists for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Gov. Tom Wolf said he wasn’t surprised, given Pennsylvania’s “strategic location in the heart of the East Coast” along with its workforce and nationally ranked educational institutions.

Mayor Jim Kenney calls the decision to include Philadelphia “an exciting milestone” for the city.

Officials in Allegheny County including Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto said they were excited and proud, citing the region’s “world-class talent pool” and other advantages.

Amazon released a list Thursday of 20 locations narrowed from the 238 proposals it received.

Cities across North America have been fiercely competing for the online retailer’s second headquarters and its promise of 50,000 new jobs and construction spending topping $5 billion.