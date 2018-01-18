Metro
In the ‘Spirit of King’


Never a shortage of Pittsburghers who lived their lives with courage, purpose, and for the betterment of their people, the 2018 Spirit of King honoree was civil rights icon Katie Everette Johnson.  In the above photo, Kingsley Association executive director Malik Bankston adds Ms. Johnson’s name to the list of honorees. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

Sisters Janet Mayo and Janice Brown accept the award in Katie Everette Johnson’s honor.

Janet Mayo speaks about Katie Everette Johnson at the Jan. 11 event.

