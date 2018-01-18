Guest Commentary…A new year, same old bigot

It is said that the definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome.

If this is so, why are we once again openly querying whether or not Donald Trump, tragically and ironically the president 50 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is a racist?

After his latest salvo against people of color—his reference late last week before a small group of lawmakers that Haiti, El Salvador and African nations are “s–holes”—the only question is, when will he again dig deep into his seemingly bottomless bag of Bull Connorisms and insult progressive and forward-thinking people again?

The politically correct thing to do is to suggest that his remarks are intemperate and off-color. One commentator on Fox News, which, by the way, loves this, suggested that Trump was using the language “middle Americans” in saloons across the country use.

That’s fine. But I’ve worked in the media long enough to know that “working-class whites” and “middle America” are code words for white rage, just as I know “inner city” signals that we’re now discussing Blacks living debaucherously and in perceived ghettos.

What the Fox commentator failed to mention is that many of those saloons also have Confederate battle flags hanging on the walls.

At this point, what more evidence is required to peg Trump for what he is? Will he have to ask another Black political aspirant to prove he or she is American? Will another federal judge be told that their ethnicity precludes them from doing their job? Would he make this assertion of a white judge? Do you need to hear him say, as a former hotel executive once quoted him as saying, “Black guys counting my money! I hate it. I think that the guy is lazy. And it’s probably not his fault, because laziness is a trait in Blacks.”

Obama was routinely and baselessly labeled by conservatives as the most racially divisive president in years. However, what was interesting were the things they pointed to when asked to give an example of this.

