Employment Opportunities 1-17-18

PULMONOLOGIST/CRITICAL CARE PHYSICIAN

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Pulmonologist/Critical Care Physician to work in New Castle and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Requirements: Medical degree; completion of U.S. accredited graduate medical training program in Pulmonology and Critical Care; must hold a valid Pennsylvania medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1800001P in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

INTERNAL MEDICINE PHYSICIAN

UPMC Community Medicine Inc., located at U. S. Steel Tower, 57th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to practice at 9104 Babcock Blvd., Suite 1106, Pittsburgh PA 15237, 5700 Corporate Drive, Suite 410, Pittsburgh PA 15237, 9104 Babcock Blvd., Suite 6111, Pittsburgh PA 15237, UPMC Passavant-McCandless, 9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh PA 15237, and UPMC Passavant-Cranberry, 1 St. Francis Way, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 to treat both in patients and outpatients by providing total body wellness, disease prevention, and management of chronic conditions and illnesses. Requires travel between worksites within a 20 mile radius. Applicant must have a Medical degree or foreign equivalent, completed a Residency in Internal Medicine, eligible to obtain a Pennsylvania Medical License. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1800001X in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

PEDIATRICIAN

Children’s Community Care, Inc. d/b/a Children’s Community Pediatrics seeks a Pediatrician in Uniontown, PA. Requirements: Medical Degree; completion of a U.S. accredited residency training program in Pediatrics; and valid PA medical license. Interested applicants should apply via email to Lori Givens, MS, HAS, Executive Administrator II, Children’s Community Pediatrics at lori.givens@chp.edu. EOE.

SENIOR INTERNAL AUDITOR

Port Authority is seeking a Senior Internal Auditor to be responsible for conducting and documenting moderately complex audit projects. Makes material contributions to the report of audit findings, including the development of recommendations for the correction of unsatisfactory conditions, improvement of operations, reduction of costs, or the increases of revenues.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or directly related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of three (3) years auditing experience.

•Must travel to local Port Authority locations, minimal overnight travel and occasional evenings and weekends as needed to perform audits.

•Plans and executes complex audit assignments, conducts portions of extensive audit assignments in accordance with recognized professional standards. Performs surveys of functions and activities in assigned areas and identifies key control points in the system under review. Determines the direction, and audit theory for audits, develops comprehensive audit programs and sampling plans and proposes staff and time requirements for performance of audits.

•Obtains, analyzes and appraises evidential matter as a basis for a sound opinion on the effectiveness of the system and the efficiency of performance of audited activities.

•Prepares formal written reports for the review and approval of the Supervising Internal Auditor and the Director of Internal Audit and for issuance to appropriate upper Port Authority management.

•Directs, counsels and instructs subordinate auditors assigned to the audit and reviews their working papers for adequacy and accuracy.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

Preferred attributes:

•CIA, CFE, CPA or other related professional certification program that would enhance the performance of their internal auditor duties.

•Information Technology audit skills.

•Experience with business process improvement.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: