Courier exclusive report: ‘She retained new counsel. She hired a new lawyer.’ Attorney Todd Hollis says Martin made decision to part ways

UPDATE: 12:30 P.M. JANUARY 18, 2017

Pittsburgh attorney Todd J. Hollis has confirmed to the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview just before noon, Jan. 18, that he is no longer representing Jade Martin in the assault case involving former Pizza Milano employee Mahmut Yilmaz.

When asked the circumstances leading to the split, Hollis told the Courier’s Rob Taylor Jr. exclusively via phone: “She retained new counsel. She hired a new lawyer.”

Hollis added: “We are no longer working with her and we wish her the best going forward.”

Courier efforts to reach Martin have been unsuccessful.

Before speaking with the Courier, Hollis wrote on his public Facebook page that “My office is no longer handling Ms. Martin’s matter. We wish her the best going forward!”

As of 12:30 p.m., Jan. 18, the post has received nearly 200 likes, 23 shares and numerous comments from residents.

In a Courier report that appeared in print editions just one day ago (Jan. 17), Hollis gave a statement while he was Martin’s counsel: “Ms. Martin is gratified by the community support, she is certainly traumatized by the moment. It’s her hope that there can be a successful resolution to this criminal process, and at its conclusion, she’ll evaluate where she stands and how we move forward.”

Yilmaz, 41, was fired from Pizza Milano days after the Jan. 12 incident, in which a video reportedly showed Yilmaz headbutting and wrestling Martin to the ground inside the Fifth Ave. restaurant, then banging her head repeatedly against the floor. Soon after, other Pizza Milano employees break up the altercation, and eventually Martin is pushed out the restaurant’s front doors.

Pittsburgh police, after investigating the matter on Jan. 13, said Yilmaz voluntarily turned himself in, later that evening. He is currently charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24.

Martin is charged with defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.

