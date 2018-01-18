Bids and Proposals 1-17-18

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3101 – Procurement of Privileged Access Management Solution and Accompanying Professional Services

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Oppor

tunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

January 12, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, WEDNESDAY, February 7, 2018, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Bids in the Gold Room, Room 410, County Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, one-half hour later, 11:30 o’clock A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

BALDWIN ROAD LATERAL

SUPPORT SOUTH OF PARK PLACE BALDWIN ROAD

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP COUNTY PROJECT

NO. 6014-0101

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding: Pre-Bid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PRE-BID INFORMATION: Purchase and/or view the Project Manual and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The non-refundable charge for the Proposal and a disk containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

Prospective bidders may request to have bid documents mailed. An additional fee of $16.05 including tax, for handling costs for each requested proposal must be paid in advance. The fee must be received at the Office of the Contract Manager prior to the mailing of any documents.

The Department of Public Works will hold a Pre-Bid Meeting on January 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this project, Bidding Requirements and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County internet website (www.alleghenycounty.us; click on “Departments,” click on “Public Works” then click on Bids and Proposals).”

For technical questions contact Ron Sander, P.E., Project Manager, at 412-350-5585. For contracting questions contact Dan Swisher, Contracts Manager, at 412-350-5955 or 5924.

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF

UPPER ST. CLAIR

Sealed and separate bids will be received by the Township of Upper St. Clair, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania until 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 13, 2018 for the following:

2018 ANNUAL CRACK SEALING CONTRACT

2018 ANNUAL STREET

RESURFACING PROGRAM

Please refer to the Township’s website at http://www.twpusc.org for details and requirements.

/s/ Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager

Request for Proposals (RFP)

For a Fund Accounting

Software Solution

Advertisement 2018

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide a Fund Accounting Software Solution as more fully described in the RFP document.

RFP Packets will be available Wednesday January 10, 2018 after 4:00 p.m. EST on the Authority’s website at www.pittsburghparking.com and at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Prospective proposers are required to submit three (3) hard copies of the proposal and three (3) electronic copies in the form of USB drive of the proposal, in a clearly marked and sealed envelope by 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FLEET VEHICLE

MAINTENANCE – FORD

IFB# 300-01-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

FLEET VEHICLE MAINTENANCE – FORD

IFB# 300-01-18

The documents will be available no later than January 16, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on February 2, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, January 25, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

COMPACTOR/CHUTE REPAIR SERVICES AT VARIOUS HACP LOCATIONS

IFB# 300-04-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

COMPACTOR/CHUTE REPAIR AT VARIOUS HACP LOCATIONS

IFB# 300-04-18

The documents will be available no later than January 16, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 2, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, January 25, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania 15241 until 11:00 a.m., prevailing time, Friday, February 9, 2018, and will be opened at the same hour for:

•48-passenger conventional school bus

•72-passenger conventional school bus

•78-passenger conventional school bus

Bidding documents may be obtained by contacting Jonn Mansfield, Director of Transportation, at (412) 833-1600 Ext. 3451 or jmansfield@uscsd.k12.pa.us.

The Upper St. Clair Township School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and proposals.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

CONSTRCUTION TRADES TRAINING PROGRAM

RFP #550-08-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Construction Trades Training Program

RFP #550-08-18

The documents will be available no later than January 16, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., February 9, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Contract Manager

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 4

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor Boardroom

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 1, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

A. Fulton Meachem Jr., Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

PROJECT BASED VOUCHER PROGRAM 2018

RFP #125-07-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Project Based Voucher Program 2018

RFP #125-07-18

The documents will be available no later than January 15, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M., February 2, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Fl. Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

January 25, 2018

2:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

FINANCIAL AUDITING

SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE

RFP #150-03-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Financial Auditing Services

Authority Wide

RFP #150-03-18

The documents will be available no later than January 16, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., February 7, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –Contract Manager

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 4

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor Boardroom

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

January 30, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

A. Fulton Meachem Jr., Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on January 23, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Miller, Westwood and Grandview

Replace EM Generator Systems

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Colfax K-8

Heating and Ventilation at Pool Area

General, Asbestos, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Sunnyside PreK-8

Unit Ventilator Replacement

Mechanical Prime

Pgh. Chartiers, Spring Garden, Montessori and Crescent Schools

Water Cooler Replacement – Phase 2

Plumbing and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Brashear High School

ADA Toiler Room Renovations – Phase 2

General, Asbestos, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Carrick High School

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Dilworth PreK-5

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Langley High School

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Oliver Citywide Academy

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime.

Pgh. CAPA 6-12

Basement Water Infiltration

General, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Cupples Stadium

Concrete Bleachers Repair

General Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 2, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

