HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Oprah’s Luscious Rainbow Locks

TV Mogul Oprah Winfrey recently did a photo shoot for the cover of O Magazine. It’s 2018 and she’s not playing! The 63-year old sported a colorful new hairstyle that has everyone talking.

Hot off the trail of her Golden Globes speech, Oprah’s locks featured pink and purple streaks while she wore a navy blue off the should dress. She posed for in other looks and hairstyles, but this particular style is definitely a first for the actress and former tv show host.

While posing for the picture, Oprah stated, “I’m really getting in touch with my inner Diana Ross.”

Do you agree? Did she knock it out the park with this look or naught? Vote in our poll below now!

