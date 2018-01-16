Meet Marita Garrett, the woman in charge – Wilkinsburg’s new mayor

At just 31 years old, she’s Wilkinsburg’s new mayor

A group of residents, concerned about their Wilkinsburg community, said enough is enough.

Fed up with the school district, school taxes, elected officials, and the borough’s negative perception, they put a call out online and on social media for anyone who wanted to be part of turning Wilkinsburg around.

Wilkinsburg resident Marita Garrett answered that call in 2013.

Today, she is Wilkinsburg’s mayor.

“2013 was a pivotal year, I didn’t see any progress or anything happening in the borough,” Garrett said. “I wanted to get involved in the community. It was time.”

Garrett had been living in Wilkinsburg for three years at the time, and decided to run for a seat on the Wilkinsburg Borough Council. And she was elected, officially taking office in January 2014.

Two years later, in 2016, Garrett became vice president of Wilkinsburg Council.

And despite not being endorsed by a Democratic committee, despite no state or federal elected officials who came out to support Garrett in her run for mayor by Garrett’s count, “you keep going because you see what the community needs,” she said. “I am part of the community, I live in the community.”

Garrett, in an exclusive interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier, Jan. 2, said perseverance was her greatest quality. That perseverance may explain why when it was time to officially swear-in the person as Wilkinsburg mayor, Jan. 2, that person was Garrett.

