Social justice baton in sports passes to Kaepernick

When the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was striving to make a difference during the civil rights movement, there were a number of people supporting his hard work and determination. King saw where there needed to be a level playing field for all people in this country.
Speaking of the playing field, the civil rights era wasn’t relegated to the streets, lunch counters and community centers. The struggle for jobs, education, housing voting and other issues during the mid-1950s to late 1960s made its move to the sports arena.
Baseball legend Jackie Robinson spoke out on civil rights issues following his career in 1956 with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Some people criticized Robinson and thought he shouldn’t express his views, which some believed could hurt his overall profile as a great athlete and ambassador off the field.
Today, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is moving in a similar direction as many other sports legends 50 years ago. In 2016, Kaepernick was playing for the San Francisco 49ers and started kneeling during the national anthem in protest of social issues and racial injustice.
His demonstration ignited protests throughout the NFL by the players.
But long before Kaepernick used the national anthem to get his message across to people throughout the country, it was done in the 1968 Olympics by sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos in Mexico City.
Smith and Carlos raised their arms in the air with black gloves on their fists. They both took a lot of criticism for their stance on civil rights. They put their reputations and careers on the line like many African Americans and other activists did during the ‘60s.
Like Smith and Carlos, Kaepernick’s protests have garnered a lot of support, but were also criticized by several people over the use of his platform. Nevertheless, he stuck to his beliefs.
The protest may have come at a cost for his career, however. Kaepernick played six seasons for the 49ers and in 2012, led them to Super Bowl XLVII before losing 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.
He was one of the NFL’s most talented and exciting quarterbacks. Last March, he became a free agent, but hasn’t been signed by any NFL team this season.
Outside of his skills on the gridiron, Kaepernick has received a great deal of recognition for his efforts on social issues. In December, he was given the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award by the ACLU of Los Angeles.
Kaepernick was also chosen as GQ magazine’s “Citizen of the Year” for his work as an activist that included pledging $1 million to “organizations working in oppressed communities.”
Another impressive honor was the Sports Illustrated‘s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award presented to him by award-winning singer Beyoncé. A year ago, basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar received this award.
“He fully embraced the risk to his career in order to remind Americans of the system that was denying African Americans their opportunities to equal education, jobs, health and even their lives,” Abdul-Jabbar said according to ESPN.com.
Kaepernick, 30, is well aware of Muhammad Ali’s legacy of battling social injustice. He realizes how big of an honor this award is for him. Other winners of this prestigious award include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Jim Brown, Jack Nicklaus and Magic Johnson.
“The footprints he leaves are large,” Kaepernick said, according to ESPN.com. “And his life is and has been a multi-textured tapestry that is rich in love, wisdom, life lessons and human kindness. I can only hope that I’m taking the steps toward walking in the footsteps that he has left behind for the world to follow.”
Kaepernick continues to work diligently in bringing a greater awareness to several issues that certainly impact the lives of a number of people in this country.
Sources: MLK and The Athletes Who Made His Job Easier – Vocativ, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports and ESPN.com
http://www.phillytrib.com/sports/social-justice-baton-in-sports-passes-to-kaepernick/article_30725e84-23f0-5075-b3dd-1b2ed84cc368.html
dhunt@phillytrib.com (215) 893-5719