Fix It, Jesus: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nephew Defends Trump’s Racism

As we all know, Trump has been under a media-firestorm for referring to Haiti and Africa as “sh*thole” countries (remember, Africa is a continent). The timing is particularly awful considering this is the weekend we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Everyone from John Lewis to Reverend Al Sharpton to Republican Mia Love have called out Trump’s racism, but guess who doesn’t think Trump is a racist — Dr. King’s nephew.

Isaac Newton Farris, Jr., who serves as president and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, told CNN, “I personally don’t think that President Trump is a racist in traditional sense. I think that President Trump is racially uninformed or racially ignorant.” Is there such thing as traditional racism? Does Farris think because Trump isn’t hanging someone from a tree that he isn’t a racist? Furthermore, racism is ignorant and being that Trump has the power to make racist policy, he is most certainly a racist.

Farris revealed he met with Trump and Ben Carson in the Oval office and our “racially ignorant” POTUS told him, “I am not the person that the media is making me out to be.” Below is a clip of Farris with Trump and Ben Carson.

Was there a tea cup and some hypnosis in the Oval? Farris may have gotten swallowed up by the sunken place.

