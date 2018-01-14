Kyle’s Story

In her own words, Dr. Staci Flint details the inspiring story of her son, Kyle Jackson, who continues to march on while fighting a terminal degenerative disease

This is the story of Kyle Jackson, or as some of you know him as, “The life of the party.”

Kyle was born at West Penn Hospital at 28 weeks and was only 2 pounds, 7 ounces. I had a great pregnancy and the doctors had no idea why he was born so early. It shocked us all. The first year of his life, he was on machines, monitors, etc. But the doctors all said that he was fine.

The day he turned 1 he had a terrible seizure and ended up being hospitalized. It was at that time he was diagnosed with a seizure disorder. He would have 20 to 30 seizures a day, but we made it through. He started walking and then a few months later he could not even stand up. As time went on he was losing more and more functions. No one new why. It wasn’t until he was 2 years old that I made the doctors look harder to find out what was wrong.

Finally, after many tests and genetic testing, Kyle was diagnosed with a terminal disease called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, which is a terminal degenerative disease that takes over a person’s organs and functions. I can tell you that my heart dropped when I found this out. Doctors said that he wasn’t going to make it to the age of 2.

He is now 21.

