Freedom ain’t free—lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle. And so we must straighten our backs and work for our freedom. A man can’t ride you unless your back is bent.”

This is one of my favorite quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, because it emphasizes something that I believe we all need to be very mindful of in these times of Trump and everything else that we’re living through, namely that the work is never, ever done. The minute you think you’ve actually arrived at the Promised Land is the minute your Promised Land pass gets revoked.

Freedom is hard work, because evil simply does not sleep.

Take your pick of any number of outrageous items related to Trump and his so-called presidency and there is more than enough reason for outrage and anger. The kind of outrage and anger that makes you want to do something about it. But also keep in mind what Dr. King and so many others before him found out in the course of the struggle; it is never about just one person or event. It is about taking several big steps back and reviewing the entire broad landscape of injustice that is stretched out before us all that reaches beyond where our eyes are willing to reach.

And then it is about taking direct action.

Voters, especially Black voters, took action in one of the reddest states in America when they got rid of Roy Moore last month and paved the way for Doug Jones in a victory no one could see coming. Voters in Virginia took action that same month when they elected Lt. Governor Ralph Northam over Ed Gillespie in a decisive victory that left no doubt and sent a clear message to Trump.

