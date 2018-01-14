Coro Pittsburgh to honor ‘silent community champions,’ Jan. 20

You can be well-known, or little-known, but to those at the Coro Center for Civic Leadership, all that matters is the impact of your community service.

With the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards ceremony on the horizon, Jan. 20, Coro’s President and CEO, Sabrina Saunders Mosby, says her team is ready to deliver the awards into the hands of those most deserving.

“I am grateful to acknowledge the work and leadership of our silent community champions each year,” Saunders Mosby told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview, Jan. 2. “As Pittsburgh continues to make a remarkable transformation from its steel town past, there’s a large segment of the population that is disconnected from the ‘second renaissance’ happening here. In order to address the challenges of our region, we need more than financial resources; we also need to nurture ethical leadership and foster networks of civic engagement and trust. Dr. King’s legacy and his message are more relevant than ever. At Coro, we pride ourselves in identifying homegrown talent and the awards create an opportunity to shed light on the individuals who typically get overlooked for the transformational ways they’ve invested in our regions past, present and future.”

