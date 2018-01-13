Metro
(VIDEO) African Americans in Pittsburgh express outrage, stage daylong protest at Pizza Milano’s


Rob Taylor Jr. - Courier Staff Writer
The New Pittsburgh Courier, the Voice of Black Pittsburgh, was on hand as hundreds of African Americans in Pittsburgh protested Pizza Milano’s, on Fifth Ave. in Uptown, Saturday, Jan. 13. The protests come on the heels of a video reportedly showing a Pizza Milano’s employee wrestling a Black female customer to the ground, Jan. 12, then repeatedly banging her head against the floor. Pittsburgh police officers from Zone 2 are investigating the incident.

