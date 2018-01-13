Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Avoids Charges In Domestic Abuse Investigation

Jennifer Hudson‘s ex-fiance, David Otunga has been cleared of wrongdoing in an alleged domestic violence incident involving the star, TMZ reported.

Otunga had gotten very angry and abusive during a fight in November, Hudson, 36, claimed in a police report that she filed in Burr Ridge, Illnois. The former pro wrestler had allegedly grabbed his and Hudson’s 8-year-old son, David Otunga Jr. and shoved her out of their bedroom, she said. Police started an investigation into Otunga for domestic battery over the alleged incident, but have now closed it without any charges against Otunga.

Hudson split with Otunga in November after a decade together. She also filed a temporary restraining order after the alleged incident, which prompted a custody battle over their son. The Dreamgirls actress and American Idol alum said her decision to obtain a protective order against Otunga was “solely taken in the best interest of their son,” she told People in a statement last year.

Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, issued a statement following news of the break up to People.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Hudson later dropped the emergency order of protection against Otunga.

“This wasn’t a victory for David [Sr.],” a source told People at the time. “Jennifer dropped the order so they could remove the matter from the courtroom and work together to do what is best for their child.”

