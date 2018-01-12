Is This Adidas Ad Racist?

Adidas released a new ad for their Predator cleats, which features French soccer player Paul Pogba. The ad is Paul’s face with “Predator” at the bottom — there are no shoes in the ad. CNN commentator Angela Rye is calling out the ad for being irresponsible, writing on Instagram, “Do you understand that PREDATOR has a negative connotation particularly when we are talking about the perception of Black people in the world? This is irresponsible and NOT well thought out.” See below:
And now @adidas…this is devastating. —>a lot of you are defending this ad by saying the soccer player pictured wears this line of cleats. Where’s the shoe? Do you understand that PREDATOR has a negative connotation particularly when we are talking about the perception of Black people in the world? This is irresponsible and NOT well thought out.
There is also a video version of the ad, which does feature the shoes:
Some folks didn’t seem to see an issue with the ad:
Considering the uproar over the disgusting H&M ad, there might be some backlash over the Adidas ad. Above all, marketing and advertising teams do need people of color at the table.
SEE ALSO:
Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches
‘I Will Never Run For Public Office:’ Oprah Sets The Record Straight