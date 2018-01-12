Harriet Tubman Guild Inc. Annual Queen’s Luncheon (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 10)

This year the Harriet Tubman Guild Inc. made a major change in their annual luncheon. On Dec. 2, at the Kingston Event Center, the Guild honored African American males. Frances Wilkes, Guild President, said she wants to uphold the legacy of service left by our founders. “I want to show my love through service to the members of The Harriet Tubman Guild Inc. and the community at large.”

The 2017 luncheon typically recognizes the queens from the guild chapters but last year they decided to honor two young men. The honorees included Dewayne Hopewell, their NEED endowment recipient. Hopewell is a graduate of Pittsburgh Sci-Tech High School. He will be attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania and will be majoring in computer science. The Earlen B. Taylor Scholarship winner was Tyrone W. Brown, a graduate of Penn Hills High School. Brown played football at Penn Hills and made the team at Thiel College.

Robert W. Quarles III, a retired Schenley High School teacher and coach, emceed for the afternoon. In addition to his teaching and coaching career Quarles served in the U.S. Army as a medical officer on flying status in the Air Force Reserves for 15 years. Guests enjoyed the Men with a Vision Precision Color Guard, soloist Nasar Butler. an AAMI choir member, and the Liberty Baptist Male Chorus.

In the audience were a group of “supreme queens,” Guild members who have 50 years of membership in the Harriet Tubman Guild. The list included; Mary L. Black, Bernice Brady, Annamae Wright, Martina Corbin and Vera White. Also in the audience were Beatrice Coleman and her family. Coleman has been attending the Guild luncheons for nearly 50 years and is 105 years of age.

