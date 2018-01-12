Atlanta
“Closer Look” Features Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts, Roswell’s Lori Henry and More


By ADW Staff
Recently elected officials, Roswell mayor Lori Henry and Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts spoke with Rose Scott on WABE’s Closer Look. Click picture to listen. Photo credit: Emily Brock

