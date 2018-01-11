Spiritually Speaking: Real Christians Have Always Had Targets on their Backs

I heard Bishop T.D. Jakes of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas preach a sermon, one night, that really caught my attention. He reminded those in the audience that most of the Bible was written from a jail cell. I think his overall message had something to do with his prison outreach ministry, which I understand to be significant. I was so struck, however, by the reality of God’s Word and direction coming from the deep faith of those imprisoned, that the concept has never left me. What is it about being a believer, a walking, talking believer that somehow frightens those in power, so much so, that a jail cell or worse is a reasonable solution to the imagined problem?

History suggests that professing one’s belief in Jesus Christ as Lord can literally be a death sentence. The Bible teaches us that eventually our belief will be put to the ultimate test. Have you ever wondered why God’s teachings are so feared by those who believe in other religions? I used to say Jesus’ message made so much sense that, even if He didn’t exist, we should invent Him. Now that I’m saved, I guess you could say I know I’m a candidate for assassination. My point, as I was being enlightened by Bishop Jakes’ reference, is that I don’t view myself as a threat to anyone based upon my belief in one God, the Holy Trinity and the truth of Jesus Christ, but the world in which I live does view me in this manner. I suppose, the more important question is: Have I done anything or said anything that should land me in jail, if jail is defined as that spiritual place that present day Sadducees and Pharisees want to send people like me? If I haven’t said or done anything, then maybe I better get going and stir things up.

In their day, the apostles, Paul and others, were indeed looked upon as threats to the establishment; that meant governments and principalities, as well as the church hierarchy. If nothing else, I don’t think anyone would argue that on His worst day, Jesus was the quintessential revolutionary. It still amazes me how such principles of unconditional universal love for humankind got Him killed; then it always hits me that this kind of philosophy will ultimately attack and undermine entrenched institutionalized power of all kinds. That’s when I realize that if you are a believer in Christ, you are most certainly a threat to Man, because Man craves power and Christianity abdicates all power to Jehovah. We stand as representatives of that truth and stand trial everyday with the world as our judge and jury. That explains that target on the backs of believers throughout history and should remind us all of the target on our own backs. All I can encourage you to do in the face of all this is to stay the course and know our defense attorney is on the case 24/7. The prosecuting attorney has already lost this case. So, when you’re alone in your cell remember, you have already won. The battle is over. The verdict is in: We won.

May God bless and keep you always.

James Washington is a father, husband, Christian and writer. James is also the owner and publisher of the multimedia company The Dallas Weekly. You can follow James on Twitter at @JAWS_215. Father. Husband. Christian. Writer. Entrepreneur. Owner/Publisher of Multi-Media Company The Dallas Weekly.

The Dallas Weekly is a member publication of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. Learn more about becoming a member at http://www.nnpa.org.

