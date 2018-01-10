The lull of inactivity

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Certain characteristics are common to all living organisms. The shared need for rest pops into mind most quickly. Whether we label it rest, sleep, hibernation or dormancy, in the lifecycle of an organism, its health and well-being is only satisfied with time set aside for rejuvenation.

My studies and observations inform me that as the complexity of organisms increase, there is a corresponding complexity in their need for rest. For example, examine the behavior of lower life forms versus the human animal. Generally, lower life forms simply sleep when their need impacts. Unless threatened, they will awaken and pursue outcomes that are more instinctive than not. The simplicity and outcomes of their rest usually require no in-depth discussion.

Although the human animal will succumb to the need for sleep, its restfulness will be determined by a myriad of circumstances that include, but are not limited to: individual anxieties; physical threats; physical discomfort, and more. Whatever our circumstance, rest is the absence of or a lull in the presence of stressors —the stressors that prevent us from allowing ourselves to experience a renewed state of peace and well-being.

Many who identify as my friends have called this year’s holiday period a lull in their observation of the insane behaviors of #45. Their need to remove immediate thoughts of the past eleven months and potential consequences from their consciousness has directed them impose a personal lull in the processing of current events. I cannot help believing that this is the ultimate goal of #45 and his minions. As I have stated numerous times before, I think it is in #45’s plan to have us thinking in so many different directions that we can’t see the truth of his actions.

