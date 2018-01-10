Public Notice 1-10-18

Notice

For fiscal years 2018 through 2020, Port Authority of Allegheny County proposes to implement and utilize the following revised goal for its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.

Port Authority has calculated its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise participation goal to be 15.8 percent of federal contract. The overall goal includes a race conscious goal of 14.76 percent and a race neutral goal of 1.04.

A meeting has been scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at 345 Sixth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222. At that time, a description of how the proposed goal was calculated will be presented to the M/W/DBE and general contractor communities, as well as other interested parties. Beginning on January 5, 2018 until February 8, 2018, Port Authority’s Goal Methodology will be available for inspection by appointment between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by contacting the office of Cameil D. Williams, Program Manager, Diverse and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

Port Authority of

Allegheny County

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527 CWilliams@portauthority.org 412-566-5257

Port Authority will accept written comments to the goal until February 8, 2018 at Noon. Address all comments to Ms. Cameil D. Williams Program Manager, Diverse and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, at the above address.

