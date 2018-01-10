New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Jan. 10-16)

Open House

JAN. 11—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will hold an open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the James Laughlin Music Hall on the Chatham University Shadyside Campus. Meet staff, facilitators, and past participants while learning about all of our services for women business owners and women in business. The Center has programs for women in all stages of business development, from membership to business development classes, small business workshops, women’s leadership breakfasts, and our online community for our members.

Strategic Planning Workshop

JAN 12—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa. will host a Strategic Planning Workshop, 11:30 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m. in its 9th floor boardroom at the Koppers Building, 436 Seventh Ave., Downtown. Raymond L. Vargo, director of the UNiversity of Pittsburgh Small Business Development Center will present information about the vital components that should be included in a strategic plan, what to include when applying for funding, tips for marketing, and how to use your plan to make decisions in your business. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for nonmembers. For more information call 412-392-0610.

Business Breakfast Meeting

JAN 13—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will host its monthly Women’s Business Leaders Breakfast Series from 8 to 9 p.m. at the James Laughlin Music Hall on the Chatham University Shadyside Campus. The speaker will be Eve Picker, small home developer, and head of the Small Change online real estate investment portal. Cost is $25. Register online at http://www.chatham.edu/cwe/networking/breakfastseries/

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: