Meetings 1-10-18

Notice of Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the 2018 annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2018 in the Authority’s Boardroom located on the 12th Floor, 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The meeting will be preceded with a meeting of the Finance and Audit Committee at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Board’s review of the agenda for the annual meeting and other general matters at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend these meetings.
Notice of Regular Meetings
Notice is hereby given of the regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny County Housing Authority for calendar year 2018, all meetings to be held in the Authority’s Boardroom located on the 12th Floor, 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. On the dates listed below, the Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 9:15 a.m., to be following by the Board’s review of the agenda and other general matters at 9:30 a.m. The Board of Directors meeting will commence at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the committee meetings, agenda reviews and regular Board meetings.
February 16, 2018
March 16, 2018
April 20, 2018
May 18, 2018
June 15, 2018
July 20, 2018
September 21, 2018
October 19, 2018
November 16, 2018
December 21, 2018
Frank Aggazio, Executive Director
Allegheny County
Housing Authority