Legal Notices – Estate Notices 1-10-18

Letters of Administration on the Estate of ANGELA M. CALABRESE, Court Term No. 021706812,late of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all person indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Nicholas A. Calabrese, Administrator, 321 Thornwood Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

