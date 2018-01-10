Legal Notices 1-10-18

Citation by Publication

The State of Texas

TO: DWAYNE GREEN aka DUANE GREEN

To unknown heirs of EVERLYN REESE, Deceased

Cause No. C-1-PB-16-002005, in Probate Court Number 1, Travis County, Texas. JULIUS IVORY filed an Amended Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title more than Four Years after Decedent’s Death in in the above-numbered and entitled estate on October 24, 2016, Applicant prays that citation be issued as required by law to all persons interested in this estate, that the Will be admitted to probate as a Muniment of Title more than four years after decedent’s death and without administration thereon, that the Court waive the requirement of filing an affidavit pursuant to Section 257.103 of the Texas Estate Code, and that the Court enter all other orders as it may deem proper.

All unknown heirs and any other persons interested in this estate are cited to appear before this Court by tiling a written contest or answer to this application if they want to do so. The Court may act on this application at any time at the Travis County Courthouse, 1000 Guadalupe St., Room 217, Austin, Texas 78701, on or after 10:00 a.m. on the first Monday after the expiration often days from the publication date of this citation. Therefore, to ensure consideration, any contest, answer, or other response must be filed with the Travis County Clerk in cause number C-1-PB-16-002005, styled EVERLYN REESE on or before the above-noted date and time.

If this citation is not served within 90 days after it is issued, it must be returned unserved.

Given under my hand and seal on November 30, 2017,

Dana DeBeauvoir

County Clerk, Travis County, Texas

P.O. Box 149325,

Austin, Texas 78714-9325

By Deputy: O. Ruiz

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

FOR TIERED PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS

January 10, 2018

City of Pittsburgh

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

On or after January 18, 2018, the City of Pittsburgh will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) to submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of 2016 Public Housing Capital Fund Grant Program funds under Title 1 of the United States Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake the following project:

Tier 1 Broad Review Project/Program Title: 2016 Public Housing Capital Fund Grant Program

Purpose: The 2016 Capital Fund Grant Program provides funding to HACP for modernization, development and management improvements. HACP has identified among its various properties, the necessity for comprehensive and partial modernization and other capital improvements. With the use of funding from the Capital Fund Grant Program, the HACP can continue to be a quality provider of affordable housing within the City of Pittsburgh.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Specific addresses will be assessed in the site specific reviews.

Project/Program Description: Authority-Wide. Funds to be used for architectural /engineering technical services, resident services, protective services, miscellaneous section 504/uniform federal accessibility standards services, miscellaneous contingencies, program management services, management costs, concrete, demolition, hazardous materials abatement services, multifamily rehabilitation, and rehabilitation of non-residential structures in designated communities. Tier 2 site specific reviews will be completed for those laws and authorities not addressed in the tier 1 broad review for each address under this program when addresses become known.

Level of Environmental Review Citation: 24 CFR Parts 58.35(a) and 58.5

Tier 2 Site Specific Review: The site specific reviews will cover the following laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review: 24 CFR Part 58.5(a), (b), (e), (g), (i), and (j).

Mitigation Measures/Conditions/Permits (if any): HACP intends to take any/all actions as required to address issues and implement mitigation measures, conditions, and permits as may be determined resulting from tier 2 site specific reviews in order to achieve compliance.

Estimated Project Cost: $10,244,883.00

The activity/activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements per 24 CFR Part 58.35(a). An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at the address listed above and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M. or at https://www.hudexchange.info/

programs/environmental-review/environmental-review-records/.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Pittsburgh. All comments received by January 17, 2018 will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto, Certifying Officer, in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to use HUD program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Pittsburgh Office, Region III at the William Moorhead Federal Building, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1000, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4004. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

William Peduto, Mayor

Certifying Officer

City of Pittsburgh

