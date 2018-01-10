Metro
Home > Metro

Hill District Library to show ‘Selma’ at noon, Jan. 13


Courier Newsroom
4 reads
Leave a comment

DAVID OYELOWO, middle, plays Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma,” which also features Corey Reynolds and Colman Domingo.

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s Hill District branch, 2177 Centre Ave., will show the movie “Selma” from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13. Selma is a 2014 historical drama film directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Paul Webb. It is based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by James Bevel, Hosea Williams, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis. The film stars actors David Oyelowo as Dr. King, Tom Wilkinson as President Lyndon B. Johnson, Tim Roth as George Wallace, Carmen Ejogo as Coretta Scott King, and Common as Bevel.

IN THIS ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. leads marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Selma premiered at the American Film Institute Festival on Nov. 11, 2014, began a limited U.S. release on Dec. 25, and expanded into wide theatrical release on Jan. 9, 2015, two months before the 50th anniversary of the march. The film got a re-release on March 20, 2015 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the historical march.

RAPPER, ACTIVIST AND ACTOR COMMON played a prominent role in the film, “Selma.”

Selma had four Golden Globe Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture—Drama, Best Director and Best Actor and won for Best Original Song. It was also nominated for Best Picture and won Best Original Song at the 87th Academy Awards.

The Saturday, Jan. 13 noon movie matinee of Selma at the Carnegie Library’s Hill District branch is open to all ages.

For more information on the Hill District library, call 412-281-3753.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Hill District Library to show ‘Selma’ at noon, Jan. 13

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular