Hill District Library to show ‘Selma’ at noon, Jan. 13

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s Hill District branch, 2177 Centre Ave., will show the movie “Selma” from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13. Selma is a 2014 historical drama film directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Paul Webb. It is based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by James Bevel, Hosea Williams, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis. The film stars actors David Oyelowo as Dr. King, Tom Wilkinson as President Lyndon B. Johnson, Tim Roth as George Wallace, Carmen Ejogo as Coretta Scott King, and Common as Bevel.

Selma premiered at the American Film Institute Festival on Nov. 11, 2014, began a limited U.S. release on Dec. 25, and expanded into wide theatrical release on Jan. 9, 2015, two months before the 50th anniversary of the march. The film got a re-release on March 20, 2015 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the historical march.

Selma had four Golden Globe Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture—Drama, Best Director and Best Actor and won for Best Original Song. It was also nominated for Best Picture and won Best Original Song at the 87th Academy Awards.

The Saturday, Jan. 13 noon movie matinee of Selma at the Carnegie Library’s Hill District branch is open to all ages.

For more information on the Hill District library, call 412-281-3753.

