Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts A New Hairstyle


Hello Beautiful Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jada Pinkett Smith, the queen of cropped cuts, debuted a different ‘do on Tuesday.

Then came 2018✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmiith) on

The Girls Trip star posted her “new year, new hair” look to Instagram with the simple caption, “Then came 2018.” She kept a signature short style, but opted for an asymmetrical lob, showing off her insanely high cheekbones. Lobs are trending for 2018 and Jada personalized it with her own flair. Come thru with a new style, queen!

Beauties, we have to know, is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: This Mirror Will Tell You Everything That’s Wrong With Your Face

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: ‘Get Out’ And ‘Black Mirror’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Goes For Gray On The Red Carpet

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cassie Ventura Ventures Out In Versace For The New Year

7th Annual Lilly Awards

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

21 photos Launch gallery

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

Continue reading 33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

Beauties, a short hair cut can really show off your face and features. Check out 33 images that are showing you the beauty of hair that's above your shoulders!

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular