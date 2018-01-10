Bids and Proposals 1-10-18

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center Exterior and Roadway Lighting Replacement. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to Simona Loberant – E-mail: sloberant@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: 412-325-3009. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055 and on Accu-Copy’s website http://www.accu-copy.com.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Bid Package Name: David L. Lawrence Convention Center Exterior and Roadway, Lighting Replacement

Bid Package Available: January 4, 2018

Approximate Value: $400,000

Pre-Bid Meeting: January 11, 2018; 3:00 p.m.

Bid Due: January 30, 2018; 2:00 p.m., SEA, 171 10th Street, Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania 15241 until 11:00 a.m., prevailing time, Friday, February 9, 2018, and will be opened at the same hour for:

•48-passenger conventional school bus

•72-passenger conventional school bus

•78-passenger conventional school bus

Bidding documents may be obtained by contacting Jonn Mansfield, Director of Transportation, at (412) 833-1600 Ext. 3451 or jmansfield@uscsd.k12.pa.us.

The Upper St. Clair Township School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and proposals.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED PROPOSALS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 4:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, January 31, 2018. Proposals must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a Proposal to be considered. All late and/or electronically submitted Proposals will be rejected and not considered for award.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

THE FOUR MILE RUN GREEN STORMWATER INFRASTRUCTURE (GSI) PROJECT

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA89

Through the issuance of this Request for Proposals (RFP), the Authority is interested in soliciting proposals (Proposals) from firms that are financially and technically qualified to provide professional engineering, landscape architecture, ecological, and hydrology services for the above referenced Project.

All proposals must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com no later than January 24, 2018.

A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on January 18, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Offerors to ask questions.

The Consultant must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Consultant will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the proposal due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any proposal(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Offerors prior to any award and to award contracts only to Consultants who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on January 23, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Miller, Westwood and Grandview

Replace EM Generator Systems

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Colfax K-8

Heating and Ventilation at Pool Area

General, Asbestos, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Sunnyside PreK-8

Unit Ventilator Replacement

Mechanical Prime

Pgh. Chartiers, Spring Garden, Montessori and Crescent Schools

Water Cooler Replacement – Phase 2

Plumbing and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Brashear High School

ADA Toiler Room Renovations – Phase 2

General, Asbestos, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Carrick High School

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Dilworth PreK-5

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Langley High School

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Oliver Citywide Academy

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime.

Pgh. CAPA 6-12

Basement Water Infiltration

General, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Cupples Stadium

Concrete Bleachers Repair

General Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 2, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

January 5, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, WEDNESDAY, January 31, 2018, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Bids in the Gold Room, Room 410, County Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, one-half hour later, 11:30 o’clock A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

WILKINS AVENUE LATERAL SUPPORT SOUTH OF PARK AVENUE BRADDOCK AND ARDMORE ROAD

BRADDOCK HILLS BOROUGH

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. 3036-0003

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding: PreBid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PRE-BID INFORMATION: Purchase and/or view the Project Manual and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The nonrefundable charge for the Proposal and a disk containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

Prospective bidders may request to have bid documents mailed. An additional fee of $16.05 including tax, for handling costs for each requested proposal must be paid in advance. The fee must be received at the Office of the Contract Manager prior to the mailing of any documents.

The Department of Public Works will hold a Pre-Bid Meeting on January 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this project, Bidding Requirements and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County internet website (www.alleghenycounty.us; click on “Departments,” click on “Public Works” then click on Bids and Proposals).”

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

Sealed Bids for Contract 1635-A, TASSEY HOLLOW GRIT CHAMBER shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Tuesday, February 6, 2018 and then shall be publicly opened and read at the Authority’s Plant in the 0 & M Building.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant located at 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15233, on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 10:00 AM, Prevailing Time to be followed by a field view.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non-refundable fee of $100.00 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents received. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed to Mr. Milton Lenhart, ALCOSAN in writing via email Milton.Lenhart@alcosan.org.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

Jan Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

