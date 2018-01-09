What the future holds for Pittsburgh’s water authority

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority had a rough 2017. Remember all those boil-water advisories? Partial lead line replacement controversy? News about fee hikes? The year ended with a state consent order that included a multimillion-dollar fine. The intensified scrutiny that comes with a consent order, though, may be just what the water authority needs to have a more orderly and productive 2018.

The consent order, signed by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority [PWSA] in mid-November, outlines a schedule for the authority to replace lead lines in the city. Within the order, the state Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] also levied a $2.4 million fine for numerous violations; the authority paid $600,000 of the bill in December.

Though a hefty fine is rarely positive news, PWSA needed the consent order to confidently move forward in replacing the water lines that have put Pittsburghers at risk to lead, a neurotoxin.

“Any existing lead lines, our goal is to replace them,” said PWSA interim Executive Director Bob Weimar. “It is not a matter of if, it is a matter of when.”