The Wake Up: Trump Doesn’t Know The Words To The National Anthem, Tavis Smiley Lands New Show, Ivanka Was Inspired By Oprah

Star-Spangled Hypocrite

During the NCAA College Football Playoff championship Monday night in Atlanta, Trump was met with epic boos when he entered the stadium. And when it was time for “The Star Spangled Banner” 45 showed just how un-presidential he is, see below:

Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018

Yep, like a lip-sync for your like on RuPaul’s Drag Race — he doesn’t know the words. Trump should think twice before telling anyone what to do, especially if they using their constitutional right, during the national anthem. Kneeling is not disrespectful, being the leader of the free world and not knowing the damn words is downright trifling.

Tavis Returns

On December 13, Variety reported that PBS suspended Tavis Smiley from his half-hour interview program due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Tavis fought back against the accusations, telling Good Morning America, “PBS made a huge mistake here. They need to fix this, they need to correct it.” Now, it appears Tavis has already left PBS in the dust. The Associated Press reported Smiley landed a new show, “The Upside with Tavis Smiley, will be streamed online and shown on The Word Network, a religious-oriented cable and satellite channel directed at Black viewers. He also announced a five-city ‘town hall’ tour to talk about relationships in the workplace.” The show will focus on “inspirational stories instead of more general interest news and entertainment.” Tavis didn’t waste anytime moving on!

Ivanka Loves Oprah

While Donald Trump Jr. was hating on Oprah, another Trump felt the power of her Golden Globes speech — Ivanka. Yep, she praised Oprah’s speech on Twitter, see below:

That same day, Ivanka followed Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Twitter. What’s good, Ivanka? Are you about to join the resistance?

