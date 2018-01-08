Metro
What’s left when the gentrifiers come marching in


Jeremiah Davis, For PublicSource
Gentrification has had an impact on East Liberty, writes 16-year-old Jeremiah Davis, and such changes to the neighborhood shouldn’t always mean displacement of residents. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

When I was in elementary school, many houses in my neighborhood of North Point Breeze sat empty. There were abandoned homes right behind the one I lived in, and instead of being unhappy that they weren’t filled with families and kids my age, I always appreciated the quiet and privacy.

Five years ago, that all changed. The house directly behind ours turned into apartments —now anchored by the Bakery Square shops and restaurants — and in the house next door to ours, the elderly Black couple was replaced by a young White family and their dog.

It was then that I realized that change was here, and it wasn’t going to stop. In the East End, the neighborhoods like North Point Breeze, Larimer and East Liberty have been at the center of change.

