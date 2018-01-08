The Wake Up: No Golden Globes Love For ‘Get Out,’ Susan Sarandon Shades Denzel, Issa Rae Calls Out Golden Globes Foolishness

Get Out Snubbed

The 75th annual Golden Globes were last night and social media is still feeling the aftermath. Twitter is shocked that Get Out, one of the most talked about and profitable films of 2017, got no love. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (yeah, comedy) and lost to the coming of age story Lady Bird, which actually was a comedy. Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and lost to James Franco in The Disaster Artist. Twitter was not here for it. See below:

So Get Out won no awards tonight?#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FR2tHL9aLa — Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) January 8, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in "Get Out," just lost to … James Franco. #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/xPOCjrbA3c — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 8, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya losing to James Franco IS SOME BULLSHIT. His performance in "Get Out" is MESMERIZING. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CkCdqpWI7o — Dahlia Grossman-Heinze (@salvadordahlia) January 8, 2018

Get Out losing to the white mediocrity that is Lady Bird is basically the plot of #GetOut #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 — Katie🌹Halper (@kthalps) January 8, 2018

How was GET OUT the only movie EVERYONE was talking about yet they never touched the stage? #GTFO #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/u7sXdKMZ6R — Terrence L. Moore (@TMooreDAJ) January 8, 2018

Twitter is telling no lies.

Did Susan Disrespect Denzel?

Susan Sarandon is dragged on Twitter daily for her bleeding liberal — and sometimes insincere — politics. Social media had enough when the actress appeared to try to announce the winner before Denzel Washington’s name was listed as a best actor nominee. Was it an honest mistake or was she shading the iconic Denzel? Either way, Twitter let have:

https://twitter.com/dreamsingreen/status/950213745359425537

Susan Sarandon did NOT just step over Denzel #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1YiwRyNfPg — Ali Lasher (@lashtweets) January 8, 2018

SUSAN SARANDON ALMOST SKIPPED THE READING OF DENZEL'S NAME. LOCK HER UP. — Nic Darling (@nicju) January 8, 2018

Susan Sarandon almost skipping Denzel Washington is on brand. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xe3A0TUTZr — Black Woman Geek (@toomuchtelly) January 8, 2018

Did Susan Sarandon just overlook Denzel’s name when reading nominees?! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Lo3cvPgq2m — Adina (@AdinaReu) January 8, 2018

https://twitter.com/elcincodemaya/status/950214159655870464

Do better next time, Susan.

We All Look Alike

Issa Rae attended the Golden Globes as a nominee, but you know the actress and writer is always observing her surroundings, especially when she is one of few Black women in the room. Although she didn’t name names, looks like someone at the Golden Globes confused Alfre Woodard and Viola Davis. See below:

WTH? Alfre and Viola don’t even slightly resemble each other. Here is a photo of them with Gabrielle Union, Oprah Winfrey and Phylicia Rashad.

Who's excited to Watch Oprah's interview w/ Alfre Woodard, Viola Davis, Phylicia Rashad & Gabrielle Union tonight? pic.twitter.com/9znnXeJ7hc — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) June 23, 2013

Zero resemblance.

Well, this is only the beginning of awards season. We have a long way to go! If you care, here is the full list of Golden Globe winners.

