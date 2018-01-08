Ngakoue says Incognito used weak racist slurs during game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue says Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito used “weak racist slurs” during their playoff game Sunday.
Ngakoue voiced his complaint on Twitter, calling out Incognito by his No. 64 jersey.
Ngakoue wrote: “Great win today! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!”
An NFL investigation found that Incognito and two Miami Dolphins teammates engaged in persistent harassment directed at fellow offensive lineman Jonathan Martin, who left the team in the middle of the 2013 season. Incognito was suspended for the final eight games and sat out the 2014 season before joining the Bills.
The Jaguars beat the Bills 10-3 on Sunday, ending Buffalo’s season.
No other Jacksonville players mentioned racial slurs or Incognito in the locker room after the game.
