Ngakoue says Incognito used weak racist slurs during game


The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) tries to stop Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor who scrambles from the pocket in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue says Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito used “weak racist slurs” during their playoff game Sunday.

Ngakoue voiced his complaint on Twitter, calling out Incognito by his No. 64 jersey.

Ngakoue wrote: “Great win today! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!”

The Jaguars beat the Bills 10-3 on Sunday, ending Buffalo’s season.

No other Jacksonville players mentioned racial slurs or Incognito in the locker room after the game.

Most Popular