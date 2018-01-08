MODELMONDAY: Grace Bol Escaped The Bowels Of Civil War To Accomplish International Fame

Standing at 5’11, Grace Bol definitely captures everyone’s attention when she walks into a room. Her deep, dark skin and high cheek bones witness of her Sudanese heritage, following the likes of Alek Wek and Nykhor Paul.
Agencies:
Storm Model Management – London
Why Not Model Management – Milan
Oui Management – Paris
Elite – New York
Claim to Fame: Grace was discovered at a mall in Kansas City, MO, where her family settled after fleeing from Sudan as refugees. She signed her first contract at age 19.
Instagram:
Adidas, Jeremy Scott, Kenzo and Issey Miyake have all taken notice of her beauty, having her participate in their runways. She’s appeared in endless editorials, to include Vogue Germany, Marie Claire, i-D, and New York Times.Her energy in front of the camera has been described as powerful, poised and simply magnetic. Not bad for a young woman who had to escape civil war with her family at a young age.
Using her success as a runway sensation as an avenue, Grace wants to take advantage of the opportunity to talk to people about her experience. “I could have said anything while I was in school but it wouldn’t have reached anyone,” she tells Dazed. “Right now, in my position, I can send a good message to people and it will reach them. It’s a good place for me.” Grace has developed an activism voice for refugees and war torn countries.
DON’T MISS:
African Celebrities
18 photos Launch gallery
African Celebrities
1. Djimon Hounsou1 of 18
2. Trevor Noah2 of 18
3. Iman Abdulmajid3 of 18
4. Nelson Mandela4 of 18
5. Lupita Nyong’O5 of 18
6. Liya Kebede6 of 18
7. Chipo Chung7 of 18
8. Edi Gathegi8 of 18
9. Ger Duany9 of 18
10. Miriam Makeba10 of 18
11. Isaach De Bankolé11 of 18
12. Thandie Newton12 of 18
13. John Boyega13 of 18
14. Sophie Okonedo14 of 18
15. Idris Elba15 of 18
16. David Oyelowo16 of 18
17. Danai Gurira17 of 18
18. Richard Ayoade18 of 18
comments – Add Yours