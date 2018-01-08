Macedonia Baptist of Duquesne site of Dr. King Celebration, Jan. 13

The Phyllis Wheatley Literary Society of Duquesne may be preparing now for its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 1 p.m., Jan. 13, at Macedonia Baptist Church of Duquesne, 17 Cochran St.

But it’s not their only event.

The Phyllis Wheatley Literary Society was organized in 1934 by Judge Lillian Walker-Burke and six other women, all high school graduates, joined in chartering the organization. Named after gifted Black Poetess Phyllis Wheatley, the organization was originally created to promote better reading habits and skills among young women.

Throughout the years the group has awarded numerous annual scholarships and has provided more than 100 cash rewards to college freshmen from Duquesne and surrounding areas.

The organization also held its Humanitarian/Milestone awards at Oasis Ministries in October 2017. Among the honorees was Nickole Nesby, better known as the newly-elected mayor of Duquesne.

Ernestine Broadwater tells the Courier that there will be a “soul food meal” after the Jan. 13 Dr. King Birthday Celebration.

(For more information on next weekend’s Jan. 13 event, call 412-414-2499.)

